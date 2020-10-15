Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 1,388,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,611,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

