Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

