Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

