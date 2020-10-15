Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $22.01 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.