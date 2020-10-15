Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.