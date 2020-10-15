Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $22.01 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

