Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.