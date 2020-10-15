Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sumco in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sumco in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sumco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

SUOPY stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.54. Sumco has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.07 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

