Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Südzucker AG (SZU.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.52 ($19.44).

Shares of SZU opened at €13.92 ($16.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -34.63. Südzucker AG has a 1 year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1 year high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

