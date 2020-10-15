Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Price Target to $30.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ULH opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Universal Logistics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.