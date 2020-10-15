Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $61.60 Average PT from Analysts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

