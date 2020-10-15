StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $25.33 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

