Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.