StableUSD (USDS) Price Up 5.9% This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00008286 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $507,712.69 and approximately $31.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00272583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.01484021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 329% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.01111086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,508,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,480 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.