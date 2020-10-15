SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) Trading Down 6.2%

SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) (TSE:SRHI) shares dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 16,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 30,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of $7.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.17.

SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SRHI)

SRHI Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. The company operates through the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. Its principal asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRHI Inc. (SRHI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.