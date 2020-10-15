Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives $160.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXSF. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPXSF opened at $145.53 on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.