Spiking (SPIKE) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 79.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Spiking has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 82.5% higher against the dollar. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

