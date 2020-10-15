SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 2,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 22,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter.

