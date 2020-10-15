SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 55,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,046 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 389,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

