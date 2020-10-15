SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 80.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period.

DIA stock opened at $285.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.77 and its 200 day moving average is $259.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

