SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DWFI opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

