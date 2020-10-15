Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 5.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81. 10,934,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 20,288,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 374.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,553 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 103.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 302,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 153,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.