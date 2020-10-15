Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 5.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81. 10,934,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 20,288,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.
The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
