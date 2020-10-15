Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Southern by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,369,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

