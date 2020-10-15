Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

