Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Sonoro Metals Corp (CVE:SMO) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 71,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price target on shares of Sonoro Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Sonoro Metals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.