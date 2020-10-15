Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

