Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $446,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $276,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

