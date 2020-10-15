Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.