Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

