Sleep Number’s (SNBR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $261,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

