Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.817-1.834 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Sleep Number also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.00 EPS.

Shares of SNBR opened at $58.17 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.14.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

