Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 11,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 40,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

