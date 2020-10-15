Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $386.00, but opened at $401.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $395.00, with a volume of 34,135 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Giles Campion bought 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,977.80 ($26,101.12).

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $344.56 million and a P/E ratio of -14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 444.29.

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (13.70) (($0.18)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (21.70) (($0.28)) by GBX 8 ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -17.7999989 earnings per share for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.