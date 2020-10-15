Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Trading Down 1.7%

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) shares were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.13 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.60). Approximately 143,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 494,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $121.80 million and a P/E ratio of 33.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Max Vermoken bought 25,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £10,514.04 ($13,736.66).

Sigmaroc Company Profile (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

