Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s current price.

SIE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.29 ($149.76).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €112.40 ($132.24) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.94. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

