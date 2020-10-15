Short Interest in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) Increases By 176.5%

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAI opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

