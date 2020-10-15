Short Interest in Weekend Unlimited Inc (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Drops By 85.1%

Weekend Unlimited Inc (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKULF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Weekend Unlimited has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Weekend Unlimited

There is no company description available for Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc

