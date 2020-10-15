Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Drops By 49.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $92.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

