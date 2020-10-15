Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Expands By 94.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the September 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $233.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

