Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Grows By 101.8%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

