Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Rises By 174.2%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,942 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

