Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Declines By 56.5%

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMQ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

TMQ stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

