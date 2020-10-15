Short Interest in Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Drops By 56.6%

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOAN opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

