Short Interest in NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Decreases By 55.6%

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NOEJF opened at $29.05 on Thursday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of NORMA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

