Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Grows By 102.7%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the September 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 176.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $51.18 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.