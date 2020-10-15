Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Rises By 174.4%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

