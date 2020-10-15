Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 30,700.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 30,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FNX opened at $70.98 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

