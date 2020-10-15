Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Increases By 1,329.6%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 1,329.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.10.
About Air New Zealand
