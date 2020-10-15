Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Increases By 1,329.6%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 1,329.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.10.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

