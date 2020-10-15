Short Interest in Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Expands By 135.8%

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the September 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSWF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ALSWF opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $539.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $27.16 million for the quarter.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.