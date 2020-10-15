Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 193 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Cake Box news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £6,375,000 ($8,328,978.31).

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

